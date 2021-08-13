A lorry driver who drove an HGV in a motorway services while nearly four times the alcohol limit has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Jackako Morjko, 56, was also banned from driving for 33 months by North Yorkshire magistrates sitting at Harrogate.
The 56-year-old, of Fox Street, Scunthorpe, admitted drink driving at the A1(M) and M62 Ferrybridge Services on May 10 after a breath test gave a reading of 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
He was given a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 200 hours’ unpaid work and 25 days’ rehabilitative activities.
He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.