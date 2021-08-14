DO you recognise this "secret" beach in North Yorkshire?
This stunning photo was taken by Camera Club member Gazz Hughes who posted: "A beach that isn't rammed with tourists in East Yorkshire."
It came with the hashtag "Secrets" - the theme of our monthly competition for a £50 cash prize.
Can you recognise it?
The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.
The theme for this month's Camera Club competition in #Secrets
Deadline is August 31.
Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer!
To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.
So - do you recognise the beach? Leave your answer in the comments below!
