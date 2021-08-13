STAFF and members from a gym and cafe in York has raised over £500 to support a children's charity.

Supersonic Gym and Cafe business development manager, Christian Blanes and gym member Rich Jones have raised just over £500 for local children’s charity, The Island.

Dressed up as Batman and Robin, Christian and Rich brought "cheers and laughter" whilst they took part in the York 10k last week.

The £500 they raised means that The Island can finance 28 Enhanced DBS Checks for 28 new volunteer mentors - who will each support a vulnerable child living in York.

Nigel Poulton, CEO of The Island, said: "Christian and Rich’s fundraising efforts will make such a difference to our work and will enable us to help 28 more children sooner rather than later.

"We are grateful to Christian and Rich for their kindness and ongoing support of the work we do with children and young people in the city."

Based in Stonebow, Supersonic is a boutique gym which is home to fully equipped gym, a programme of fitness classes, sport massage facilities as well as a public vegetarian cafe.

Mr Blanes said: "The York 10k gave myself and Rich the opportunity to push ourselves in aid of a charity which we are both very passionate about.

"Rich is an inspiration, he joined our gym in 2019 for health reasons and lost over 40kg in weight. He kept me motivated during the run and I am looking forward to the next charity run."

The Supersonic team will next venture out into the community on September 12 - where they will be rowing for The Island in the annual York Dragon Boat Races.

To support Supersonic’s fundraising efforts, visit The Island website and click 'donate'.