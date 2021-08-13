A YOUNG man who "degraded and humiliated" a woman he walked home by sexually assaulting her in her own front garden, has been jailed.

Louis Andrew Harkus, 28, stripped her from the waist down and performed a sex act on her as she lay in a drunken stupor then ran off leaving her lying there half-naked late at night, York Crown Court heard..

She told the court when she realised what had happened to her, was "one of the worst days of my life".

She said she has needed regular counselling since to cope with the after effects, has had to instal security measures at her home, is on anti-depressants and frequently "just sat on the kitchen floor crying,"

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Harkus: "It would be outrageous if you weren't locked up for that,."

Harkus' actions "would have been in full view of her neighbours, not something she would have done if she was in proper control of her faculties."

Harkus had abandoned her "leaving her half naked in front of her own house for all the world to see," he said. "That was degrading and humiliating for your victim.

"It was a wicked offence."

Harkus, of Sanderson Court, Chapelfields, York, pleaded guilty to sexual assault after a jury had been sworn in to try him for rape.

The prosecution accepted his plea to the lesser charge after two forensic experts sent reports to the court.

Harkus was jailed for 17 months and put on the sex offenders' register for 10 years. He was also banned from contacting the woman in any way under a five-year restraining order.

He had previous convictions but none for sexual offences.

Defence barrister Glenn Parsons said Harkus had learning difficulties and attention deficit hyperactive disorder and had held down a good job.

He handed in references he said showed a different side to Harkus.

Both Harkus and the woman had been drinking, he said.

Harkus accepted she had been too drunk to give any consent.

"He clearly needs help with his thinking," said the barrister. "He needs courses to make him less of a risk to the public in future."

Harkus' partner is standing by him, said Mr Parsons.

David Bradshaw, prosecuting, said the woman went to a pub with her partner in August 2019 and remembered nothing more until she woke on a settee with a paramedic talking to her.

Her partner told police she had left the pub without telling him.

Mr Parsons said the woman and Harkus had been seen walking hand in hand to her house.

Mr Bradshaw said in the early hours one of the woman's neighbours couldn't sleep and saw Harkus running away.

She went to the woman's aid.