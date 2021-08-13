FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a fire at an industrial unit in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 3.49am to Wigginton Road in the city this morning (August 13).
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York, Acomb, Huntington and Tadcaster attended a fire at an industrial premises.
"Crews extinguished the fire that was located in the extraction unit, ventilated and stood by whilst on site maintenance replaced the extraction unit in use to check for further fire spread."
