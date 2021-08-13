HERE are the latest death notices from The Press for this week.

Our thoughts are with all the bereaved families and their friends.

Marie Patricia Edwards

Marie Patricia (nee Fineron). Suddenly at home on July 29. Beloved wife of John, much loved mum of Ben and Celia and stepmum to Lucy and Richard. Loving grandma to Oscar and Arlo. Sister of Paul and David. Service at St George's Catholic Church Peel Street at 10am on August 16.

Philip Stubbs

Philip (known as Graham) passed away peacefully at York Hospital on August 1 aged 78 years. Loving husband to Kathryn, devoted dad to Adrian and the late Craig. Funeral service to take place at York crematorium Friday, August 20 at 1.40 pm. Family flowers only, donation preferred to the Stroke Association. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Cromwell Road, York.

Eddie Loftus

It is with great sadness that on August 8, aged 78 years, Eddie passed away peacefully at home. Loving husband, much loved dad, grandad and brother. Funeral service will be held at York Crematorium on Thursday August 26, at 1pm. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to J.G.Fielder and Son Funeral Directors.

David Arthur Scarce

David died peacefully in York Hospital on August 5, aged 72 years. Beloved husband of the late Sandra, father of Neil and brother to Garry, Robin, Wayne and Karl. Funeral to be held at York Crematorium on Monday August 23 at 11.40am. Family flowers only, donations to York Against Cancer.

Richard Marshall

Richard died peacefully on Thursday, August 5 aged 62 years. Adored husband of Alison, much loved brother of Ann and David, a dear son-in-law, brother-in-law and a good friend to many. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Monday, August 23 at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given to Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice@Home. A plate will be provided at the service. All enquiries to J.G.Fielder & Son Funeral Directors, York.

Harry Job

Harry passed away on August 5, aged 96. Beloved husband of the late Muriel, loving father to Ernie, David and Deborah, also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service to be held at St Barnabas Church on Monday August 23 at 1pm followed by burial in Fulford Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Lewis Creed

Lewis died peacefully in York on August 6, aged 91 years. Funeral service at York Cemetery Chapel, Cemetery Road on Tuesday August 17 at 2pm followed by interment. No flowers, donations to Macmillan Nurses.

Freda Graver

Freda died peacefully in her sleep at Lamel Beeches Care Home in York on Tuesday August 3 2021, aged 83 years. Beloved mother to her three children, Cristina, Francesca and David and grandmother to Oliver. Loving auntie to her nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate her life will be held at York Crematorium (White Rose Chapel) on Wednesday, August 18 at 1.40 pm, a live stream will be available. Please join the family for refreshments after the service at The Impossible Tea Rooms, York. Instead of floral tributes we would prefer donations to the MacMillan Cancer Support a Just Giving page will be set up, for information please contact Coop Funeralcare.

John Stranger

John passed away in York Hospital after a short illness, aged 77. Beloved husband of Carol, father of Ian, Lin and Richard and grandad to Thomas John. Funeral to be held at York Crematorium on Wednesday August 18 at 3pm. All enquiries to Heworth Co-op Funeralcare.

Dorothy Bell

Dorothy passed away peacefully at Rivermead Nursing Home, Norton, on Sunday August 1, 2021, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard. A much loved mum of Stephen and Nicholas. The funeral service and cremation will take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough on Monday August 16, at 2pm. Any enquiries to R.H. Barnes Funeral Directors. Dorothy requested that she would like to thank her many friends in Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale for their support, kind thoughts and birthday wishes.

Ray Turner

Ray passed away peacefully at Hambleton Grange on July 18, 2021, after 93 years of a very busy life. A private family funeral has taken place in York. The family would like to thank the many people who passed on their condolences.

Barbara Walters

Barbara passed away unexpectedly in York Hospital on August 2 2021 age 77. Devoted wife to the late Len, mum to Allan, Mark and the late Gavin, mother-in-law to Sandra and Sue. Treasured nana to Claire, Rachael, Nathan, Eleanor, Bradley and the late Bethany and Leo, much loved sister to Dennis. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Saturday, September 18 2021 at 11am. Family flowers only donations if so desired, will be gratefully received for Huntington's Chorea. All enquiries to Coop Funeral Care, Acomb.

Raymond Cotton

Raymond died on July 31, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat, much loved dad of John, father-in-law of Mandy, grandad of Alex and Hannah. Funeral service to take place at St Mary's Church, Haxby on Tuesday August 24, at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be given in Ray's memory to St Leonard's Hospice and Macmillan Nurses, a plate will be provided at church. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors.

Joan Rawkins

Joan passed away on July 19 at York Hospital. Joan, aged 95, was the beloved wife of the late Jim and mother of Christopher. Funeral service to take place at Stockton On The Forest Village Church on August 23, at 11am. Family flowers only, a plate for donations will be provided at church, proceeds to Stockton On The Forest Church and the Salvation Army. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors.

Michael Evennett

Michael sadly passed away at home on August 2, aged 78. Beloved husband of Hazel, much loved dad of Tracey and Ivan and father-in-law to Jez and Ash, loving grandad of Anthony, Shane, Tiffany, Ellie and Izzy. Service to be held at York Crematorium on Monday August 16, at 3pm. No flowers please but donations to Newdon Care Services will be gratefully received.

Ronald Marshall

Ron passed away peacefully in York Hospital on Monday, August 2 with his family beside him aged 87 years. A much loved husband of the late Jean, also a loving dad, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad. Funeral service to be held at All Saint's Church, Barlby, on Monday August 16 at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given to Cancer Research UK, a plate will be provided at the service. All enquiries to J.G.Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors.

Anthony Scott

Tony died in St James Hospital on July 22, with his family by his side. He will be greatly missed by his wife Edna, sons Tim and David and the little grandsons who adored him. Funeral to be held at York Crematorium on Monday August 16, at 1.40pm. Donations can be made to St Leonard's Hospice via Rowley & Sons website.

Peter Nelson

Peter, 80, of Helperby, died peacefully in hospital on August 3. Beloved husband of Anne, a loving dad to Sandra and Louise, a much loved grandad to Ben and his wife Megan, father-in-law to Michael and Andrew. Funeral service to be held at St Peters Church, Brafferton, on Saturday, August 14 at 1pm, followed by interment.

Angela Cooper

Angie passed away peacefully on August 3, 2021 aged 77 years. Devoted wife to Michael, dearly loved mother to Darrin, Nichola and Dale, mother-in-law to Pat and Dawn and treasured grandmother. Funeral service at York Crematorium, Monday August 16, at 3.40pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired will be gratefully received for mum's charities. Will be sorely missed. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Acomb.