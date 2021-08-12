THERE are a selection of courses still available through clearing in York.
Clearing matches applicants to university places that are yet to be filled. It’s available to anyone who has made a UCAS Undergraduate application and doesn’t hold any offers.
Clearing is on offer between July 5 and mid-September.
York St John University has more than 10 courses open to clearing applicants.
These courses include: Business - courses across the board and promoted generically; Psychology; Criminology; History; Professional Policing; Art and Design - courses across the board and promoted generically; Music; Computer Science; Sport – courses across the board and promoted generically; Politics; Geography and American Studies and War Studies.
York St John will be accepting applications over the phone (01904 809700) and online through their website.
All clearing places University of York have now gone.
