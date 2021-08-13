KNOWN as the ‘Jewel of York’, the rare tansy beetle is a sight to behold.

With its iridescent green-and-bronze body it is hard to miss - but difficult to spot.

This insect is found in only one place in the UK: along the banks of the River Ouse in and near York.

And now is the perfect time to spot one because in August the pupae hatch as young adults, and can be seen on the distinctive yellow tansy plants that border the Ouse until September.

This set of photos was taken by Press journalist and Camera Club admin Maxine Gordon on Monday afternoon.

Tansy beetles spotted in York - photo by Maxine Gordon

Maxine said: "I walked for a couple of miles along the Ouse from the Blue Bridge out towards Fulford and kept my eyes peeled for them.

"I must have passed 20 clumps of tansy before I spotted these little fellas shining like gems on the brilliant yellow flowers. I was delighted. I've lived in York for more than 20 years but this is the first time I have seen a tansy beetle."

