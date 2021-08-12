A NEW 'night market' is coming to York - featuring local talent and delicious streetfood.
York Creatives is set to hold an evening of food, drinks and music at Shambles Market on Friday, August 20 - in partnership with The Market Cat and Make It York.
Taking place from 7pm until 10.30pm, the free event will bring together printmakers and illustrators, homemade card designers, jewellery makers, soap and bodycare stallholders, wood carvers and vintage clothing shops.
York Creatives said: "Join us on the evening of Friday 20th August to browse the art and products by independent traders.
"There'll be street food, drinks and music all evening, and we're hoping you will join us to celebrate!"
Brands include BE SO, KWATZ designs, Lucy Hook designs, Strong Seas Gallery, Inside Lulu Mews, York Zine Fest, Wild Owl Designs and many more.
