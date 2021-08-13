A MAN who lost his father and aunt during the pandemic has been sacked from his job and banned from the roads after being caught drug driving.

Barry Barnes, 49, was drug driving in Fulford Road on February 16 when police stopped him, Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, told York Magistrates’ Court.

He had two small packets of amphetamine in his car.

Barnes, who gave his address as Gale Lane, Acomb, pleaded guilty to driving with amphetamine in his body and possessing amphetamine.

He was banned from driving for 16 months.

He was also fined £120 for the drug driving and £50 for the drug possession and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge, making a total bill of £289.

Barnes lives on Universal Credit.

Defence solicitor Andrew Craven said after Barnes’ last conviction in 2016 he had put his criminal past behind him and got himself a partner and a job. But a few months ago, everything began to change.

“Unfortunately because of the pandemic, he has lost his father and then his aunt in quick succession,” said the solicitor.

A “friend” had offered him some amphetamine and he had reverted to taking drugs again.

He had been working as a warehouseman and forklift driver. But on hearing why he had been arrested, Barnes’ boss had sacked him. “He has said he is having to start from zero all over again,” said Mr Craven.

There was no suggestion Barnes had been driving erratically or below standard. Barnes’ partner had not liked him drug driving and had told him what she thought of him, the court heard.

District judge Adrian Lower said the “friend” who had given him some amphetamine was “no friend at all”.