THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen sharply.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was treating 28 confirmed and suspected Covid inpatients, three of whom were in intensive care.
The number is down from 41 on Monday, which was the highest level of the current wave of the pandemic.
The trust said a total of 2,368 patients had now been discharged since the start of the pandemic, or were no longer being treated as having the coronavirus.
