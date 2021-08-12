FREE public access Wi-Fi has been introduced in Ripon to boost digital connectivity in the city.
North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council have come together to deliver the scheme in the Harrogate district. Ripon is the first area to see the switch-on, with Harrogate and Knaresborough to follow.
The county council is rolling out the scheme in 16 market towns across North Yorkshire in a bid to support recovery and growth for communities and businesses.
Free public access Wi-Fi is said to offer opportunities for people with limited or no broadband to access local council, government and health services.
Harrogate Borough Council has provided £300,000 to provide extra coverage across the district.
Deputy leader Cllr Graham Swift said it was believed that more than 80 per cent of adults had a smartphone and everyone liked to have high-speed connectivity wherever they were.
"That’s why we’re funding this scheme, which is being supported by the county council," he said.
“Providing free Wi-Fi in public spaces, such as Ripon, supports our economic growth strategy which aims to make the Harrogate district the best place to live, work and visit.”
