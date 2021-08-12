JOE Wicks - the fitness coach who got the nation moving during lockdown - is visiting York today as part of his P.E. With Joe Tour.
Known by many as The Body Coach, Joe is taking his workouts to some of the country’s most iconic spaces this August.
In the third stop of his tour, Joe is getting crowds moving at his sell-out mass exercise class in Castle Howard's grounds.
The PE with Joe live tour began at Goodwood in Chichester following the success of his online workout classes during lockdown.
Joe, 34, said that he was ready to take on a new challenge and help families to “keep moving” during the summer holidays.
Joe described Castle Howard as a "stunning location" on his Instagram.
"Look at this gaff," he told his 4.1million followers.
"Imagine waking up in your bedroom, dressing gown, cigar, slippers, open up the curtains and you've got a view like that. Absolutely spectacular stuff."
The event had to be pushed back as traffic built up on the A64 following an incident.
Despite the half hour delay, more than 1,000 people got their trainers on ready for a tough workout.
Joe Wicks filmed cheering crowds as people of all ages, shapes and sizes got up and danced to the DJ's tunes.
His next stops on the P.E. With Joe tour will be Durham and Edinburgh.
