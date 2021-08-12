A MAN and woman were allegedly assaulted by a group of people at Runswick Bay Beach after their dog was involved in an altercation with another.
The incident happened yesterday (August 11) at around 4.00pm - and involved a man and a woman who were walking their dog along the beach and a group of three men accompanied by three small black dogs.
The assault happened after the couple’s dog and one of the group’s dogs were involved in an altercation. It resulted in a cut to the victim’s face although no medical attention was needed.
North Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the three men in the group. In particular, the force are appealing for information about the main suspect, who is described as a white, 5’10” tall, aged in his late 30s, to early 40s, wearing a grey or black t-shirt and orange shorts. He was accompanied by another two males, and three small black dogs.
Anyone who was on the beach at the time or has any information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harvey Ross. You can also email harvey.ross@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210179163.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.