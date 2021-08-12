EDUCATION leaders in York have said instead of talking about grade inflation we should be celebrating the GCSE exam achievements of pupils in another extraordinary year.

Nationally the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades has surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

Hundreds of thousands of youngsters have been given results determined by their teachers, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

Overall, 28.9 per cent of UK GCSE entries were awarded one of the top grades this year, up by 2.7 percentage points on last year when 26.2 per cent achieved the top grades.

But in York heads have been quick to support their pupils.

York High head of School, Rod Sims said: “It is important to remember just how much disruption this group of students have faced, not just the fears and worries that we have all shared during the Pandemic but having to go through two periods of school closure. Socially their lives have been unrecognisable from previous 16 year olds. Our Year 11 has shown levels of resilience and determination that is different to other year groups.

“They have been magnificent and fully deserve the grades that they have achieved. It is wrong to refer to grade inflation we should celebrate their achievements in the face of adversity.”

At All Saints RC in South Bank head Sharon Keelan-Beardsley, said: “Despite two years of disrupted education due to the Covid pandemic, students have made excellent progress. This incredible achievement is the reward for the dedication and commitment of the students, along with commendable resilience in the face of adversity.”

Principal of Manor CE Academy, Simon Barber said: “We are immensely proud of the work and achievements of this wonderful group of students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. We know how hard they have worked throughout their time with us and I am so pleased that their results reflect their ability and potential."

At Joseph Rowntree School in New Earswick, head Dave Hewitt, said: “Our students should be very proud of what they have achieved amidst a year of adversity. About 20 per cent of Year 11 students have achieved above target grade in the majority of their subjects and 17 students from the year group achieved all grade 8/9’s which is a phenomenal personal achievement.”