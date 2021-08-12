THE A64 has reopened near Tadcaster after a major blaze involving a 100-tonne crane caused traffic chaos.
Highways England tweeted that the eastbound carriageway between the A659 junction, near junction 44, A1(M) and the A659 junction at Islington reopened at 4am, after being shut since the fire yesterday morning (Thursday).
Emergency work has been carried out to repair the carriageway and remove the 100-tonne crane.
Diversions had been in place taking eastbound traffic along the A659 through the market town of Tadcaster to re-join the A64 past the incident.
The crane fire was extinguished by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
The A64 was closed at 7.50am yesterday after the fire broke out.
