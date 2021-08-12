THE A64 remains closed eastbound around Tadcaster after a major blaze involving a 100-tonne crane caused traffic chaos.
Highways England is advising drivers that the A64 is still shut eastbound between the A659 junction, near junction 44, A1(M) to the A659 junction at Islington following the fire this morning (Thursday).
It said the eastbound carriageway is not expected to reopen until at least 6am tomorrow (Friday) as emergency work is carried out to repairs needed on the carriageway and the removal of the 100-tonne crane.
The westbound carriageway has since reopened.
Diversions are in place taking eastbound traffic along the A659 through the market town of Tadcaster to re-join the A64 past the incident.
The crane fire was extinguished by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and awaits recovery.
Stephen Strong, Yorkshire and North East Operations Manager, Highways England, said: “We’re working as fast as we can to carry out the essential and emergency repairs required to the eastbound carriageway, as well as the safe removal of the crane, so we can ensure a safe flow of traffic.
“We’re urging drivers who have to travel this route to allow extra journey time and plan ahead.”
The A64 was closed at 7.50am today after the fire broke out.
Further information is available from Highways England by visiting its website at www.trafficengland.com and visiting Twitter @HighwaysYORKS. For urgent real-time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.
