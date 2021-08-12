AUDIENCE members will need to prove their Covid-19 status to gain entry when a major York theatre reopens next month.

The Grand Opera House says people must bring with them proof of full vaccination, a negative PCR or LTF test taken within the past 48 hours or evidence of 'natural immunity.'

York Barbican also says that to help keep everyone safe, all its guests aged 18 or over should be prepared to show, if requested by a member of staff, proof they currently do not have Covid-19, are fully vaccinated or have had Covid-19 in the last six months.

But York Theatre Royal has taken a markedly different stance, saying it does NOT ask for proof of double vaccination or a recent negative test.

“We have introduced a number of measures to ensure visitors have a safe, secure and enjoyable visit," said a spokesman. "These are See It Safely approved by the Society of London & UK Theatres.

“They include multiple hand sanitation points, increasing cleaning before and after performances, and face coverings worn by staff and volunteers in all public areas. In addition, people are strongly advised to wear a face covering throughout their visit.

“We continue to listen to audience feedback, and visitors can feel confident and safe knowing that we are following the latest government and performing arts guidelines.”

The Grand Opera House in Cumberland Street, part of the ATG group, explains its rules in detail on its website, under the heading: "Enjoying the show safely, together."It states: "We cannot wait to welcome you to our venue, but need to make sure you, our staff and the rest of the audience are safe.

"Currently, upon arrival, as well as your eTickets, all members of your party over the age of 18 must demonstrate their Covid-19 status for entry."

It goes on to say that attendees under the age of 18 must provide verbal confirmation that they have not tested positive, nor are currently suffering from symptoms of Covid-19, from their parent or guardian, or from themselves if they are aged 16 or 17.

It warns: "Please note that failure to provide your details may result in you being refused entry without a refund."

The theatre also urges visitors to wear face coverings, although they may remove them for drinks and food when seated.

It also says there will be no need to queue at the bar, as the theatre will offer at-seat ordering and delivery.

"You can place an order with the Auditorium staff when you’re in your seat; just check out the menu, raise your hand and the team will take your order."