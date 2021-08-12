FIRE crews were called to rescue a dog from the River Ouse earlier today as it was unable to get out of the water.
The crew from Huntington were called to rescue Harvey from the River Ouse near Beningbrough Hall this morning.
The 13-year-old Labrador was unable to get himself out of the water and up the steep banking.
Once he was removed from the water by the firefighters, Harvey was then returned to his owner, who said she was "very grateful" for the fire service's help.
Acomb and Huntington Fire Station manager, Tony Walker, shared this on Twitter:
Crew from Huntington have just rescued Harvey from the river Ouse near Beningbrough Hall. The 13 yr old lab was unable to get himself out of the water and up the steep banking. Now with his grateful owner @fire_huntington @theyorkmix @yorkpress @BBCYork #notjustfires pic.twitter.com/nIUsZqK1oJ— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) August 12, 2021
