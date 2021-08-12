YORK is among the least affordable cities to live in the UK for those on minimum wage, a study has found.

Research from Investing Reviews revealed the most and least affordable to live in if you are living on minimum wage across various age groups.

York was the only Yorkshire location on the list, falling in tenth place.

The total monthly cost of living, including rent, averages out at £1,431.

How much is the minimum wage for different age groups?

As of April 2021, employees are offered five different minimum wage pay rates based on their age.

Apprentices under 19 or those aged 19 or over in the first year of their apprenticeship are at the bottom of the scale with £4.30 an hour.

It jumps to £4.62 per hour for those aged under 18 in a non-apprenticeship setting while those aged 18 to 20 can earn £6.56.

Those aged 21 and 22 hit £8.36 per hour with anyone aged 23 and over hitting the top of the minimum wage scale at £8.91 per hour.

Disposable income in York (and how it is calculated)

Each minus number represents disposable income, Investing Reviews said.

For example, -£75 would mean that the average person would be negative £75 in terms of the monthly disposable income that you would have.

This means you would be £75 short to be able to afford the living costs on that particular salary.

In real terms that means an apprentice in York - who earns £708 for their net monthly pay - would have a disposable income of -£686.

Those under 18 earn £708 per month, leaving them with -£631 of their disposable income.

People who are 18-20 on minimum wage earn £1,033 with a disposable income of -£352.

Those who are 21-22 earn £1,233, meaning they have -£140 of disposable income.

While those 23 and over - who earn £1,294 each month on minumum wage - are left with -£75 of their disposable income.

This means for most people on the lower wages it is almost impossible to avoid debt without some form of support or additional income.

The full research by Investing Reviews asks 'Is Minimum Wage Fit For Purpose in the UK?'

The research reads: "We based this on a 40-hour workweek and compared the take-home amount to the monthly cost of living for a single person alongside the average rental prices for a one-bedroom flat or house in each city.

"This information was then used to identify how much disposable income is left over after these costs are accounted for."

The most expensive places to live

Westminster in London came in first place as the most pricy place to live on minimum wage. Here, the total cost of living each month- including rent - adds up to £3,449.

This was followed by London as a whole in second place and St Albans in third place.

The full research can be viewed via www.investingreviews.co.uk/blog/is-minimum-wage-fit-for-purpose-in-the-uk/