YORK has a worldwide reputation as a historic city with many magnificent buildings.

From the Minster to the Guildhall, the Mansion House to the medieval bar walls, visitors are spoilt for choice.

But the city has its shares of less attractive buildings too.

One of the most unpopular buildings over the years has been Stonebow House - recently renovated into luxury apartments, an upmarket gym and a Co-op food hall in a £17m make-over.

When Stonebow House was first built in 1964 The Guardian described it as "hideous".

When we ran an archive photo of it last week in The Press, many readers agreed with this assessment - but offered their own candidates for the ugliest building in York.

Here are some of their suggestions. What do you think?

So what are the ugliest buildngs in York? Here's what our readers think...

Keith Denholm put forward two candidates: "Ryedale building and WHSmiths in Coney Street."

Annie Horn had another suggestion: "The telephone exchange over the road from Stonebow House was just as ugly."

Eco houses at Derwenthorpe - are they ugly?

Ian Smith said: "At the time it was a 'vision of the future'. The Stonebow building itself looks no worse than some of the buildings at York University and the recently erected ones for St John’s College and other student accommodation around the city."

Commenting on Press website, "BigJon" posted: " The new Hudson Quarter buildings are uglier in my opinion. At least Stonebow had some character and architectural details rather than plain, flat walls and repetitive blank windows."

Ryedale House has been turned into luxury flats - but is it an ugly building?

"Barfield24" posted: "The ugliest area is Derwenthorpe! It's supposed to be all singing and dancing eco friendly, but it's cramped, claustrophobic and there are more vehicles than there are houses! Even the road is unfinished. If that's progress I'd rather have 100 Stonebow House buildings!"

And fianally, "verylittlesurprisesmenow" posted this question for us all regarding the ugliest building in the city: "Now here's an interesting choice, Stonebow House or Spark?"

