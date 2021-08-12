THERE are reports coming in of a crane on fire on a major road.
The A64 is closed both ways with queueing traffic due to mobile crane fire between the A659 and A162.
There is congestion to the Bilbrough Top turn off westbound and the A1(M) at junction 44 heading east.
The road was closed at 7.50am and there's a diversion in place via Tadcaster which is already congested
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
Woke up to sound of three crashes or explosions at 7.22 then sirens, now this from my window... Looks like a massive crash on the A64 tadcaster bypass? @BBCYork— Gillian Finnerty (@GillianFinnerty) August 12, 2021
#tadcaster maybe avoid the A64 from a1 junction to Catterton, go through taddy instead? pic.twitter.com/wnyLi0WCwV
