THERE are reports coming in of a crane on fire on a major road.

The A64 is closed both ways with queueing traffic due to mobile crane fire between the A659 and A162.

There is congestion to the Bilbrough Top turn off westbound and the A1(M) at junction 44 heading east.

The road was closed at 7.50am and there's a diversion in place via Tadcaster which is already congested

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

 

 

More to follow.

 