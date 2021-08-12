A CRASH caused lengthy tailbacks after the driver struck the central reservation on a major road.
The emergency services were called out to the A1 (M) in North Yorkshire yesterday afternoon (August 11) after a collision.
Posting this photo from the scene on Twitter North Yorkshire Police traffic constable David Minto said: "Hopefully you weren’t caught up in the tailbacks after a road traffic accident on the A1M Allerton Park junction 47 earlier this afternoon.
" This driver struck the central reservation and came to rest in a live lane.
"Minor injury sustained. Enquiries continue. Thank you very much to Yorkshire Ambulance and Highways Yorkshire."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.