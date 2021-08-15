LEGENDARY York music venue Fibbers has been in the news again as squatters occupied its vacant site at Toft Green.

Today, we are sharing photos from Fibbers' long history - from its initial base in Stonebow, where the fun began in 1992, to its resurrection at Toft Green in 2010.

We've even found a photos of what it was before - Ellington's bar. Who remembers drinking there?

And even earlier - Fazers fun fub from, with photos of revellers enjoying themselves from 1985.

The venue has hosted musical big names as well as hopefuls - famously staging York's Battle of the Bands for years.

Local musical heroes Shed Seven were regulars, and in our archive we found a photo of John Lydon aka the Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten dating from 2015.

One of my most memorable evenings there was a Glenn Tilbrook solo gig. The lead singer from Squeeze asked audience members to join him on stage while he sang Lou Reed's Perfect Day. Emboldened by a gin or two, I volunteered and joined the line of fans who took it in turns to join Glenn on stage and each sing a line of the song with him.

Perfect Day? More like perfect night!

The venue moved to a building in Toft Green 11 years ago but shut its doors in January last year.

The Press had reported in 2019 that the future of the venue was in doubt after the club revealed its premises had been sold to a new developer.

But, following an agreement between the developers North Star and Fibbers, the night club was allowed to stay at the site for another six months.

We reported that the site could now become office blocks after the developer confirmed it would be submitting a planning application.

