THE Pop Stand Clock from Bootham Crescent has been restored to its former glory.
An iconic piece of Bootham Crescent, the ‘Pop Stand Clock’ was donated and placed on the stand in 1990 in memory of Phil Dearlove - a lifelong City supporter who had passed away.
But in February 2020, York City Football Club made the decision to remove the clock after consulting with the Dearlove family due to adverse weather conditions.
The Pop Stand Clock has now been refurbished by York City and placed within the Fanzone at the LNER Community Stadium.
The clock was a mainstay at the old ground and remembered fondly by supporters.
Fans will now be able to find it proudly displayed above the concession bars within the Fanzone area.
It joins the Keith Walwyn tiles and supporter appreciation wall currently placed within the Fanzone.
A memorial for the former York City players who tragically passed away in the war is also due for installation tomorrow within the South Stand.
The Bootham Crescent wooden seats and photo backdrop is due to be installed towards the end of the month.
A club spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to be able to retain a piece of Bootham Crescent history.
“It is the first of many initiatives we are taking in order to make the new stadium feel like home and a place York City fans can be proud of.”
