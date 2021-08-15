AS RACE lovers prepare to return to Knavesmire for the Ebor Festival later this week, we turn back time to 1977.

Today's photo from our archive shows crowds flocking to the Tote-Ebor Handicap at Knavesmire in what was the Queen's Silver Jubilee year.

The racecourse - and the Ebor Festival - has changed in many ways over the years.

This year's event - the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival - will run from Wednesday to Saturday and will see a £250,000 increase in prize money.

Racing fans are expected to turn out in their thousands after last year's festival was held without crowds.

The Ebor Festival was established in 1843 with the first running of the Ebor Handicap.

The event is as much about fashion as racing, especially on the Thursday of the festival, traditionally ladies' day.

Crowds at Knavesmire during the Ebor Festival on 1977

In 2008, the entire Ebor Festival was abandoned after wet weather left the course waterlogged and unfit for racing. It was the first time in the event's history that the entire card had to be scrapped due to bad weather.

If you love sharing old stories and photos of York, join our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York- Memories online at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/