YORK’S archaeological heritage from both above and below ground can now be viewed online through a new service launched by City of York Council.
The website, Historic Environment Record (HER) is the archaeological database for York, which features information on the city walls, and thousands of archaeological monuments, and deposits.
HER was largely a source for professional archaeologists and academics but has been made user friendly to be shared with everyone by the council’s archaeologist and city walls team, with blog posts for more information.
Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council said: “York has an incredibly rich heritage, so we’re delighted that through this project we’re able to make thousands of archaeological projects and records available for everyone to enjoy for the very first time online.
“We hope this will encourage even more people to learn about what archaeological treasures lie above and below ground in York.”
HER’s information comes from a large variety of sources and has grown organically over the past 30 years.
To access the website, visit: : www.york.gov.uk/her
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.