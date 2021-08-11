A CITY restaurant is hosting a fundraising banquet for a Yorkshire animal sanctuary that's in need of help.

The rehoming service at the Pigs In The Wood animal sanctuary is planning a fundraising dinner at The Orchid Vegan Restaurant in York city centre in the presence of The Sheriff of York, Cllr Ashley Mason, and his wife, the Sheriff's Lady, Danielle on Tuesday (August 17).

Pigs In The Wood maintains ten acres of woodland near Huddersfield where abandoned pigs are free to roam in their natural environment.

The sanctuary is currently at capacity so it also offers a nationwide rehoming service in order to help those less fortunate animals that are not able to take up residency at the sanctuary itself.

The Pigs In The Wood rehoming service has rehomed over 150 pigs over the years and hopes to find loving homes for many more.

Jenna Walop, volunteer rehoming coordinator, said: “We are aiming to raise as much money as possible as rehoming pigs isn’t cheap.

"We need funds for a variety of needs such as transportation costs or emergency veterinary bills for health issues that the homes are unable to cover.

"This dinner at York’s premier vegan restaurant will be a great event and people will be able to take part in a raffle on the night to win some superb prizes as well.”

Jean Zhuang is the owner of The Orchid Vegan Restaurant in George Hudson Street, and said: “As a pure vegan restaurant we want to do all we can to help the animals and so we are delighted to support Pigs in The Wood on this occasion.

"We are sure everyone will enjoy the evening.”

Tickets cost £20 each and guests can book a table for four people online here.