YORK’S mass vaccination centre is preparing to give both Covid booster jabs and flu jabs to older and vulnerable people this autumn – but not during the same visit.

Many residents look set to have to make two trips to the site at Askham Bar to be protected against both Covid and the flu over the coming winter.

“We were hoping that the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) would let us deliver the Covid vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time, but this is looking unlikely at the moment, so at the moment plans are to deliver them separately,” said Professor Mike Holmes in his weekly column in The Press.

“Which means people will have to come for two jabs – not ideal, but unfortunately this is the current advice.”

He said some people would come to the vaccination centre for their flu jab and others would have it at a GP practice surgery.

He said it was vital everyone had their flu vaccination this year, as a difficult flu season was expected because the very low number of infections last winter had had an impact on population immunity.

“Mathematical modelling indicates flu levels this winter could be up to 50 per cent higher than usual and could start earlier,” he said.

A spokesperson for Public Health England (PHE) said that while no evidence of the effects of giving the Covid vaccine with other vaccines, such as the flu jab, exist yet, studies were ongoing.

They said established principles suggest giving both vaccines at once may reduce the immune response to one of the vaccines.

They added that while there were no safety concerns at the moment, it would make it harder to attribute any adverse effects to one or other of the vaccines.

They added that the JCVI meets regularly to review all emerging evidence, including evidence on co-administration of Covid-19 and influenza vaccines, and will provide final booster advice in due course.

Professor Holmes went on to say that the centre was also getting ready to offer the Covid booster vaccinations from next month to the over 50s and high-risk groups.

“Again, invitations will go out for these very soon,” he said.

He said the centre had also started giving Covid jabs to 16 and 17 year olds receiving invitations from their GP practices - but that the age-group would also be able to walk in for the jab.

“In York, we have vaccinated more than 69 per cent of our 18 to 29-year-olds with their first dose and we continue with our walk-in vaccination clinics in the city centre and at Askham Bar.

“We know many young people have now moved to other areas, or even abroad, so hope that they will get their vaccine elsewhere.”

He added that there was no doubt the vaccination programme was having a major impact, keeping about 52,000 people out of hospital and saving an estimated 60,000 lives.

The NHS announced yesterday that it had vaccinated around 575,000 people in North Yorkshire and York.

Around 501,000 people had also received a second dose in the area.