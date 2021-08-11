YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased further - as more cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 14 - taking it to 333.6 cases per 100,000 population. This remains above the UK national average, which is currently 282.2 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE figures show that a further 112 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 18,356.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by seven, taking it to 269.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 249 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 45,593.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 12, taking it to 358.4 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 227 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 29,612 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 6,146,800.
