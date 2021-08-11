POLICE were called to reports of a  road traffic collision on a section of a major road in North Yorkshire earlier today.

Shortly before 2pm today (August 11) North Yorkshire Police received reports of a single vehicle collision on the A1 southbound just north of junction 47 near Allerton Park.

Police said a black Ford Focus had collided with the central reservation. The female driver is not believed to have suffered any injuries in the collision but was taken to hospital for a check up.

If you have any information which could help the force establish the full circumstances of this incident, call 101 quoting reference number: 12210179058.