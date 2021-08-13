DAD-of-two Stef Proietti left paralysed after an operation to remove a spinal tumour has vowed to scale the Three Peaks to give back to those who helped him in his darkest hours.

Ex-soldier Stef, 45, from Brayton, near Selby, has defied doctors who told him he would never walk again by learning to stand and use crutches to get around the house.

He can also walk 30 metres on crutches - but is determined to attempt the Three Peaks challenge next summer to raise money for charity.

Stef with his children Anna and Alex

He said: "Yes, my life has been turned upside down, but there are people worse off than me.

"I have use of my hands - some people are paralysed from the neck down.

"I have control of my bodily functions.

"There are always people worse off than me - that's the thing I teach my kids."

Stef, who served in the 1st Battalion The Prince of Wales's Own Regiment of Yorkshire, is divorced but sees his children, Anna, 16, and Alex, 15, regularly.

He lives alone and since coming out of hospital he has been determined to become as independent as possible.

The surgeries last summer to remove a benign tumour from his spinal cord left him paralysed. He spent ten weeks in rehab at Pinderfields hospital in Wakefield before moving into a bungalow just outside Selby.

Scan shows the tumour in Stef's spine

"I can cook for myself, do my own laundry and ironing," says Stef, who has had to give up his business which involved cleaning domestic ovens. He says when his body is recovered enough he will look for a job in an office.

He has relied on regular physiotherapy sessions to build up his strength and fitness, including a monthly one with a spinal therapist, which he says is not provided for by the NHS. But his monthly physio bill is almost £400 - more than half of his Universal Credit benefits payment.

So he has set up a Go Fund Me page asking for donations to help him become stronger and even more independent.

"Any support would be great," he says. "Even moral support. But if anyone can afford even £1 - well those all add up at the end of the day!

"It would pay not only for physiotherapy, but for a specialist wheelchair - a mountain trike - that I can take into woodlands and get myself up hills."

He says having a challenge such as the Three Peaks to look forward to has helped him cope with the enormous mental stress of becoming paralysed.

He said: "It gives me a target. I am aiming to do three but might be only able to do one, but my motto is to always aim bigger."

Stef would attempt the Three Peaks challenge with friends, using crutches and his wheelchair.

"I like to have something to aim for; it motivates me. I like to think that anything is doable," he said.

Stef in his Army days

He will be raising money for SURF, the Spinal Unit Recreational Fund, as well as the Royal British Legion and the Yorkshire Regiment Association which have all supported him over the past year.

If you would like to help Stef get fit for his challenge you can donate via his Go Fund Me page: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/i-need-continuous-physio-i-have-to-fund-myself.

