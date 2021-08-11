York's district judge has warned that court orders must be obeyed as he jailed a man for 22 weeks.

Paul James Bryar, 37, was being sentenced for breaching a restraining order three times.

The first breach was within weeks of the order being made by district judge Adrian Lower on June 16.

When Bryar came before him charged with the breaches, the judge said: "Such is your arrogance, such is your impertinence, you threw it in my face.

"When a court makes an order, the court expects the order to be complied with, otherwise what is the point of a court making an order.

"You have stuck two fingers up at the court."

Bryar, of Fagley Terrace, Bradford, pleaded guilty to three offences of breaching the restraining order, which was made to protect a Skipton woman.

It banned him from contacting the woman and from going to her home street.

The order was made when Bryar was given a suspended prison sentence for assaulting the woman and criminal damage to her property.

The judge made him serve 10 weeks of the suspended sentence, plus four weeks each for the three breaches. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, told York Magistrates Court Bryar had stayed at the woman's home on July 23.

She later told police she had only agreed with him being at her house because he had told her he had nowhere else to go.

On August 1, Bryar had gone bowling with the woman in Bradford and on August 9, he had again been with her in Skipton.

For Bryar, Keith Blackwell said the woman had made a "considerable contribution" to the breaches.

"He has been a complete fool to himself," he said. "He is remorseful."

Bryar had not been violent towards her during the breaches and would not repeat the offences.

The judge accepted the woman had played a part in the breaches but it was up to Bryar to ensure that he kept to the terms of the order.