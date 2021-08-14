A FESTIVAL for gin and rum lovers is coming to York with a selection of more than 60 different spirits.

The largest touring Gin and Rum festival is coming to York with live entertainment, taste testing and street food inside one of the world’s most magnificent cathedrals, York Minster.

Guests will meet a variety of gin and rum makers, sample new and old favourites and get their own Gin and Rum guide.

There will also be masterclasses from local, national and international gin and rum makers and a show from the festival's award-winning resident DJ.

The event is taking place on Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18 with three sessions.

Doors will open for the afternoon session on Saturday from 12.30 pm until 4.30pm while the Friday and Saturday evening sessions will take place between 6.30pm and 11pm.

Bobby Nanua, the founder of the Gin and Rum Festival said: “I am delighted to have the Gin and Rum Festival inside the stunning York Minster.

"After the success we had in 2019, selling out the festival in over 30 cities, we’re so excited to be back.

"Our team have spent the last year making sure our returning festivals are even bigger and better, and it’s a pleasure to bring the Gin and Rum experience to York!"

Tickets will cost £15 per person.

Each ticket includes a Copa glass to take home with you, a Gin and Rum Festival satchel, a reusable straw and the all-important Gin and Rum guide featuring all the gin and rum on offer at the festival.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.ginandrumfestival.com.

You can also buy tickets via Eventbrite on www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-gin-rum-festival-york-2021-tickets-107585091906