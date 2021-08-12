PEOPLE whose homes and businesses are at increasing risk of being flooded because of climate change are being invited to a ‘climate café’ in York next month.

Speakers at the event at CityScreen in Coney Street will explain how property flood resilience measures can reduce the risk of damage to properties, speed up recovery and help people to move back in more quickly after flooding.

Flood victims will also tell how their lives were disrupted when their properties were inundated.

The free event will be held at 5.30pm on Thursday, September 2 by Yorkshire Flood Resilience and the University of Hull’s Energy and Environment Institute.

Yorkshire Flood Resilience project manager Steve Wragg said: “We’re delighted to be working with the University of Hull’s Energy and Environment Institute to run these events.

“We have some really interesting guest speakers lined up and there will be plenty of time for guests to chat to them afterwards. I do hope that as many local people as possible will come along to the events.”

Dr Steven Forrest, lecturer in flood resilience and sustainable transformations at the Energy and Environment Institute at the University of Hull, said: “This will be a great opportunity to hear from speakers with a diverse range of experiences in dealing with floods.

“Flood risk is becoming an increasingly urgent problem and we need to work together to help society cope with future floods.”

Phil Foxley, Environment Agency flood risk programme manager, said: “Promoting the use of property flood resilience (PFR) measures is a crucial part of our long term vision to better protect homes and businesses from flooding to create climate resilient places.

“We would encourage local residents and business owners to hear practical advice, at an event or online, about reducing the damage of flooding and getting back into their homes or businesses quicker after a flood.”

l To book a place at the climate cafe, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-cafe-tickets-165729789261