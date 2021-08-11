HERE'S how people affected by the Bilsdale transmitter fire can still get some BBC services.
The BBC has issued some advice for listeners and viewers who use Bilsdale or one of its relays for their Freeview or YouView television signal who now have no reception until services are restored.
Normally one million people including residents of York, Tadcaster and large sections of North Yorkshire can receive Freeview television and DAB and FM radio from the transmitter.
But yesterday (Tuesday) a major fire put it completely out of action. A 300 metre exclusion zone remains in place around it and an investigation in to the cause fo the blaze is ongoing.
The BBC are advising viewers and listeners to:
- All BBC television channels, including Look North, can be accessed using BBC iPlayer.
- BBC Radio Tees is unavailable on FM and Freeview. Digital radio coverage is reduced but satisfactory reception should continue to be possible for most listeners. There is no need to re-tune, and ensuring aerials are fully extended and placed near windows will get the best reception from the other digital radio transmitters in the area. Listeners can also find Radio Tees on BBC Sounds.
- BBC Radio York has reduced digital radio coverage across North Yorkshire, but satisfactory reception should continue to be possible for many listeners. There is no need to re-tune, and ensuring aerials are fully extended and placed near windows will get the best reception from the other digital radio transmitters in the area. BBC Radio York on FM is unaffected.
