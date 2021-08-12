HOLLYWOOD Bowl York is offering those who missed out on celebrating their birthday during lockdown a summer-long 10 per cent discount.
A look-a-like of Marilyn Monroe, who was famous for singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F Kennedy, launched Hollywood Bowl’s new belated bowling party package for guests to claim back their birthday and celebrate with family and friends.
The discount is eligible on all party reservations for the rest of the year that are made before August 31, and involves bowling games, food and drink, and party invites, and well as winner’s pins and VIP packages.
Andrew Peacock, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl York, said: “Most of us were unable to celebrate our birthdays in lockdown, and we’re thrilled to be offering our belated bowling birthday discount for guests to reclaim their celebrations and receive the star treatment here at Hollywood Bowl.”
The venue says it continues to prioritise its Have Fun, Play Safe message, putting "the health and safety of guests first", including wearing face coverings. Group bookings are limited to a maximum number. Book at: www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk.
