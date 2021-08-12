RESEARCHERS in York are set to investigate the psychological and mental health impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is part of an international collaboration, led by Southern Health NHS Trust in Southampton, investigating the effect Covid-19 and the changing restrictions have had on people.

They will conduct a survey in a bid to gain a better understanding of the impact on daily life, the effects on people's emotions, behaviour and wellbeing, and why some people have been affected more severely than others.

Dr Stephen Evans, consultant clinical psychologist, and the principal investigator at the York site, said: “I believe that it is essential that we understand the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people’s mental health so we can tailor future interventions to treat any associated mental health problems in an evidence- based fashion.”

The survey is taken anonymously in the hope that this will encourage participants to be honest about how they have been emotionally impacted by the events of the last 18 months.

Researchers say the questions asked will help to form a picture of how Covid has impacted lives, varying from concerns about family members contracting the virus to changes in profession.

Dr Michael Mawhinney, head of nursing and corporate services at the York hospital trust, added: “Here in the NHS we are really focussing our attention on supporting the wellbeing of people across our North Yorkshire population - by participating it helps broaden the evidence that tells us how we can do things better.”

The survey is open to anyone over 16. People can access the link by computer or smart phone at: bit.ly/PIOC19-3. Please select York Teaching Hospital.