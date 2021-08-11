REPORTS are coming in of an accident on a main road.
There has been an accident in The Mount in York with reports of slow traffic in the area near Driffield Terrace.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known at this time whether anyone has been injured.
More to follow.
