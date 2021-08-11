A NEW community mental health hub has opened its doors.

North Moor House will provide outpatient facilities for people of all ages who need to access mental health and learning disability services.

The building, in North Moor Road in Northallerton, brings mental health and learning disability services from the Friarage, Brompton House and Gibraltar House, together, under one roof.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) who provide local mental health and learning disability services worked closely with local service users and carers to make sure that the building meets the needs of the local population.

Naomi Lonergan, Director of Operations, for TEWV said: “It’s really important that people are able to share their views on what matters to them to make their experience of visiting one of our sites a positive one. That’s why we actively involved service users and carers in the development of the hub and listened to their feedback to create an environment that meets their needs.”

Martin Dale, Strategic Project Manager said: “After many years of services being spread across the local area, the development of North Moor House is a major step forward as it allows us to bring all of our community and out-patient services together.

“Teams can now work more closely with one another, which will benefit service users and staff alike by improving communication and aiding transfers of care between services, such as when young people move into to adult services.”