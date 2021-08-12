I AM getting more worried by the week when I see how builders and developers flout the planning agreements and “raise” the height of a building.

A report in The Press (August 10), relates that the student accommodation blocks being built in Fulford are going to be higher than the planning agreement.

The developers changed the height on three of the six blocks “because they discovered there was not enough height to insulate and waterproof them”.

My eight-year grandson could have built a Lego building within any specifications I had given him, but a qualified architect?

The Press article states councillors have refused retrospective planning permission, good for them.

Stuart Wilson,

Vesper Drive,

York