A GROUP of musicians are set to host a "feel good" free event in a popular park in York later this month.
The young musicians from Brentwood School in Essex are visiting Yorkshire in August - and will be performing a special show in Rowntree Park in York.
They will be hosting a feel-good summer concert at 'Summer Swing in the Park' the amphitheatre in the park.
The group will put on a show including a selection of swing, jazz, popular and classical favourites for the crowd to enjoy.
The concert will take place at 4pm on Sunday August 22 and is free to the public.
Tickets will not be required.
Those in attendance are advised to bring along their own picnic and blanket or chairs to sit on while watching the show.
The group will then be travelling to Harrogate to perform the same show on Tuesday August 24 at Valley Gardens in the town.
More details can be found on the event Facebook page.
