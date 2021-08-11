FOR those looking for something to do with the children this summer, there is a chance to let their imaginations run wild at Lego events at East Riding Libraries.
For the younger ones, aged between two and seven, there is a "storytime with a difference" at Duplo Lego Storytime Stay and Play. The event will trigger their imagination with a story and then set them free to create whatever they like with "beautifully bright" Duplo sets.
For those aged between eight and 16, there are creative mosaic workshops with Lego Art. Participants can choose a template to help them build from tiny Lego, or create their own artwork.
Librarian Kimberley Harston is "excited" to introduce Lego to East Riding Libraries.
"As we work our way out of this difficult time, we are really pleased to be able to relaunch our group events with these new and innovative sessions", she said.
These events are part of the Holiday and Activities Programme for children who receive free school meals, but are open to all children in the East Riding. Various East Riding Libraries are hosting events until September 3.
