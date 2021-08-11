A RESCUE operation to save an eight year old horse called Otis was a success.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called out to dyke near Wistow after a jogger out for his morning run spotted the horse.
Otis was trapped in the ditch but crews from Selby and Tadcaster made sure the incident had a happy ending.
Tony Walker, station manager for Acomb & Huntington, gave his thanks to a local farmer who let crews use his tractor.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.