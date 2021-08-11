A RESCUE operation to save an eight year old horse called Otis was a success.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called out to dyke near Wistow after a jogger out for his morning run spotted the horse.

Otis was trapped in the ditch but crews from Selby and Tadcaster made sure the incident had a happy ending.

Tony Walker, station manager for Acomb & Huntington, gave his thanks to a local farmer who let crews use his tractor.

York Press: Photos by Tony Walker, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.Photos by Tony Walker, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.