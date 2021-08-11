THE number of Covid patients being treated at hospitals across North Yorkshire has dropped over the last week, the latest figures confirm.
The NHS has confirmed that there are now 109 Covid patients across the county's hospitals - compared to 131 last week. Of the 109 patients, 18 are in intensive care units (ICU).
Twenty-seven patients are at York Hospital, six in Scarborough, seven in Harrogate and 69 at South Tees.
On the county's borders, there are 21 patients at Darlington Hospital and 18 at Airedale.
As of yesterday (August 10) the NHS had vaccinated around 575,000 people and around 501,000 people had also received a second dose across North Yorkshire and York.
This breaks down to:
- 317,682 first doses and 281,653 second doses in North Yorkshire
- 257,750 and 219,991 second doses in Vale of York.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.