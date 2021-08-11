SIXTEEN and seventeen year olds have started getting their Covid jabs in York.
A spokesperson for the mass vaccination centre at Askham Bar said it had begun vaccinations for people aged 16 and 17.
It was announced last week that 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK would start being offered a first dose of the Covid jab within weeks, following a recommendation from vaccine experts.
The Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation said they would not need parental consent and would receive the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
It said advice on when to offer the second dose would come later.
The change in guidance meant that about 1.4 million teenagers would be eligible for the jab.
