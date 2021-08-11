FIREFIGHTERS were called in to tackle a blaze at a recycling plant.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 8.33pm last night (August 11) to premises in Rufforth near York.

A spokesman for the service said: "Two appliances from Acomb, as well as those from York and Huntington attended a fire in a recycling plant building measuring about 100m x 25m.

"Crews extinguished the fire using hose reel jets, breathing apparatus, thermal imaging cameras and the on site sprinkler system.

"Specialist machinery was then used to remove the recycling from the building and advice was given to on site staff.

"The cause of the fire is unknown."