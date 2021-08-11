A WOMAN who was left paralysed after she was hit by a van has spoken out on the anniversary of the accident that changed her life.

Lauren Doherty, from Knaresborough, who runs a project giving road safety talks to children and teenagers, was struck by a van as she crossed a road 13 years ago.

She spent 16 months in hospital and was told she’d never be able to breathe independently.

But Lauren proved doctors wrong, and has since used her experience to set up Lauren Doherty Road Safety Talks and remind young people about the dangers of the road.

Speaking on Twitter Lauren said: "Rather than focusing on what I’m now unable to do due to my spinal cord injury, I like to focus on what I am able to do and the things I have been able to achieve. There is no point wasting my time dwelling on the what if’s."

Taking part in a police campaign to tackle drink driving back in 2029, Lauren said: “Lifechanging collisions do happen. It happened to me. Drink driving massively increases the odds of a collision happening – I can’t understand why anyone would choose to put themselves in that situation, let alone inflict it on other people.

“Although my personal experience didn’t involve a drink driver, I know that a serious collision is one of the most devastating things that can happen to you and your family.

“If my experience prevents just one person doing something stupid, or one innocent person ending up with life-changing injuries, then it’s worth sharing.”

Anyone with information about a drink or drug driver should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or if you see someone driving, or about to drive under the influence, call 999 immediately.