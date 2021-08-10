A MAN has suffered burns to his head and temporary sight loss in a suspected acid attack in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at a house in Auster Bank View, Tadcaster, at about 3.45pm on Monday.

"Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were alerted to the location and provided emergency treatment to the victim, who is aged in his 50s," said a force spokesperson.

"He suffered burns to his head and around his eyes which temporarily affected his vision.

"He is receiving treatment for the injuries which are not believed to be serious."

They said that although the attack was believed to have been isolated and targeted, police patrols had been stepped-up in the neighbourhood to provide reassurance while inquiries were ongoing to investigate the circumstances.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible, including any vehicles seen nearby at the time of the incident or possible sighting of the suspect.

"He is around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, and was wearing a black hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black baseball cap and a blue surgical mask covering his face."

Anyone with information is urged to phone 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org, quoting reference number 12210177884.