A MAN has died suddenly in a North Yorkshire lake.
North Yorkshire Police said the local man, in his 50s, was found in the water at Throxenby Mere in Scarborough just before 5pm today.
"The man’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support from the police," said a force spokesperson.
"Low Road, which goes around the mere between the end of Lady Edith’s Drive and Red Scar Lane junction, had remained closed while inquiries were completed at the scene.The road re-opened at 9.20pm."
They said anyone with information that could assist the sudden death inquiry was being asked to phone101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference NYP-10082021-0306.
